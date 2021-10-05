Ban on the body: actresses who refuse to be naked in the frame – Leisure

Today it is difficult to surprise someone with a large number of scenes of a sexual nature; for many actresses, nudity in the frame is part of the work that has become quite familiar. And yet, even in modern conditions, many actors, more often actresses, refuse roles that require a demonstration of their own bodies. We decided to find out which of the world’s actresses can not even be offered a script where there are explicit scenes.

Anna Kendrick

At the very beginning of her career, the Hollywood actress realized that scenes with sexual connotations that require her to be naked, albeit incomplete, are not suitable for her under any circumstances. And yet, in the filmography of the actress there are pictures that should not be shown to children. If an intimate scene cannot be avoided, Kendrick requires a stunt double. Most directors are aware of this clause in Anna’s contract and try not to invite the artist to films that require complete liberation in bed scenes. Kendrick herself explains her demand with excitement that she will no longer be perceived as a serious dramatic actress.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The star of the main erotic series of the 90s simply does not accept proposals from directors if there are scenes in the film that require Parker to be nude. Even during the filming of Sex and the City, the writers wrote the scenes in such a way that Sarah would not be completely naked on the screen. By the way, Parker was the only actress in the series who put forward such conditions. But Sarah does not tolerate stunt doubles either, so the actress discussed every such scene with the director and screenwriters. Parker has repeatedly admitted that such scenes cause her a feeling of maximum discomfort, and therefore it is easier for her to completely abandon the project than to experience such unpleasant sensations.

Megan Fox

Quite unexpectedly, most moviegoers know Fox as one of the sexiest women in Hollywood. In fact, Megan is very insecure, which she admitted more than once, and full nudity in front of the camera causes an almost panic attack in the actress. In addition, the artist is worried about how the final scene will turn out: according to the actress, it can turn out awfully, and it will no longer be possible to reshoot, so it is easier for her to refuse than to worry until the film is released.

Keira Knightley

As for Miss Knightley, the actress recently made a statement that surprised many fans. The actress added to her contract a clause stating that filming in erotic scenes with her direct participation is now banned. Kira explains her decision by the fact that it is unpleasant for her to be under the “male gaze”, the so-called male gaze. Kira does not want to be judged by men and used her nudity to express their desires on the screen.