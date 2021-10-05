Barty burst into tears after the victory, Tom Cruise was met on the podium. Photos of the Wimbledon final

Today, July 8, in London at the All England stadium, the first racket of the world Ashley Barty from Australia won the Wimbledon tournament for the first time in her career. In the final match, Barty defeated the eighth seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova with a score of 6: 3, 6: 7 (4: 7), 6: 3. The meeting lasted 1 hour 55 minutes.

The first racket of the world, Ashley Barty from Australia, became the first tennis player to win both junior and senior Wimbledon in the 21st century. And Barty did it with a difference of 10 years. The first title is dated 2011, the second – 2021.

Previously, only three tennis players managed to win the junior and adult Wimbledon. This happened twice in the twentieth century, when the British Anne Jones and the Swiss Martina Hingis took the lead. The junior success of the Frenchwoman Amelie Mauresmo also fell on the last century.

