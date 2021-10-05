“Being a role model is what I strive for.” Golovin played his 100th match for AS Monaco

Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin has reached 100 matches for AS Monaco. One of the few Russian legionnaires in Europe celebrated the jubilee game for the benefit of the team – his goal and assist helped the club defeat Bordeaux (3: 0).
At the end of the match, the general director of the club presented Golovin with a commemorative T-shirt in honor of the anniversary game. “I am pleased that I managed to score and reach the mark of 100 matches for AS Monaco, as I have already managed to do it at CSKA, so I am proud that it happened in the Red-White line-up, – restrained the footballer commented on his achievement.
A native of the small town of Kaltan, Kemerovo Region, Golovin left for Europe after the 2018 home World Cup.In four World Cup matches, the midfielder scored a goal and gave two assists, which attracted the attention of the clubs of the leading European championships. Golovin wanted to buy Juventus and even Abramovich’s Chelsea, but the footballer chose Monaco, because he believed that in this club it would be easier for him to progress and get a sufficient amount of playing practice.
In an interview, the footballer admitted that he had consulted with the former CSKA coach Leonid Slutsky and the then army club coach Viktor Goncharenko about the transition. “Why did I choose AS Monaco? I thought it would be difficult for me to move to Chelsea or Juventus. I am a Russian footballer. Of course, if I knew English or Italian at that time, then maybe. There were many people who told me then. Leonid Slutsky, Viktor Goncharenko and others. The main thing in this case is not to stay in Russia, ”Golovin said.
Monaco gave 30 million euros for Golovin, thus making him the most expensive sale for CSKA. Three years later, for the same amount, another soldier, Nikola Vlašić, moved to West Ham. Almost immediately after the transfer, Golovin was injured. The footballer missed a month and a half due to a sprained ankle, having a relapse three months later. This could prevent the Russian from gaining a foothold in the Monaco squad, but at the end of the 2018/19 season, Alexander played 30 matches in the French championship, scoring three goals and giving three assists.
In his second season at Monaco, Golovin scored three goals and made four assists in 25 games. Injuries receded, but the player could not reach the peak of performance, and the club did not show the best results. The championship was not finished due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and according to its results, the Monegasques took ninth place.
Golovin began to open up in a new way at AS Monaco from last season. The midfielder has been given a new role on the field, which allows him to directly threaten the opponent’s goal.
“Earlier, in the last season for CSKA and in the first with Monaco, I thought that I should play more in the center of the field, create, act as a playmaker,” Golovin said in an interview with the club’s website. – It is possible that I left too much energy from the fact that I was constantly running, acting in such a role. I feel like my game has changed since last season. Today I act on the edge to be more marked by effective actions, because I have to score more goals and provide my partners with assists more often. “
In the 2020/21 season, Golovin really began to score and give more, but injuries returned to the midfielder. Over the past year, he missed 146 days due to injuries, and this cannot but affect the player’s playing condition. In September 2020, Alexander injured the muscle of the back of the thigh, and soon the Monaco doctors identified problems with the hamstring, which is why Golovin missed 11 matches. The Russian returned a stable place at the base of the team only by March 2021, having missed only one game due to the coronavirus. At the end of the season, Golovin scored five goals and gave nine assists in 21 league games.
This season, Alexander has already suffered damage to the groin muscles twice. Due to an injury sustained in the Russian national team, he missed 10 days. But the jubilee match was also damaged. In the last game against Bordeaux, Golovin was substituted in the 57th minute, and the midfielder’s agent Alexander Klyuev confirmed the nature of the problem.
Golovin is one of the most experienced footballers in the current Monaco squad – the Russian has been with the club for the fourth season. In the current squad, only defender Djibril Sidibé played more games for the “princely” club. Despite the irregular appearances in the main team, Golovin strives to be a leader and support young players.
“I have to play my role in supporting young footballers, I feel this responsibility,” the club’s website quotes Alexander as saying. – I also try to give my best, play 100% in every match to set the right example. When I was younger, I also needed more time to understand certain things, to apply the coach’s attitude in action. I think I need to devote a significant amount of time to supporting young players both on and off the pitch, and that in this aspect I have a lot to grow. To be a leader, a role model is what I strive for. “
Alexander is aiming at moving to one of the European grandees. “Do you want to go to the top club? Of course, but this is not a direct goal, – said the player in an interview with Sport24. – I don’t play with the thought “when the offer comes there”. I’m just trying to give my best. They will be called to a top club – I will go without hesitation, no – I will play where I need to. “
In total, Golovin played 104 matches in all tournaments with Monaco, scored 16 goals and gave 20 assists. In 113 games with CSKA, the midfielder made 12 fewer goalscoring moves, which speaks of the player’s progress. The transition to a team that is fighting for the championship in one of the European top leagues is a logical option for the further development of Alexander’s career, but in order to fully realize his European dream, he needs to add a little stability to his talent and performance.