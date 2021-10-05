“Being a role model is what I strive for.” Golovin played his 100th match for AS Monaco

“Earlier, in the last season for CSKA and in the first with Monaco, I thought that I should play more in the center of the field, create, act as a playmaker,” Golovin said in an interview with the club’s website. – It is possible that I left too much energy from the fact that I was constantly running, acting in such a role. I feel like my game has changed since last season. Today I act on the edge to be more marked by effective actions, because I have to score more goals and provide my partners with assists more often. “