Ben Affleck reveals how divorce from Jennifer Garner helped his career

“I had the necessary life experience to play this role with dignity.”





Legion media

Ben Affleck











In March 2020, the world premiere of the film “Out of the Game”, in which Ben Affleck played the main character, took place. According to the plot, the 48-year-old actor, due to his addiction to alcohol and pills, independently destroys the successful career of a basketball player and his family. After he has a long way to go to return all that he lost overnight.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ben admitted that Jack Cunningham’s character helped him to play his own life experience. Due to his addiction to alcohol, the actor lost several roles in large-scale films, and, according to rumors, it was his addiction that caused the divorce from Jennifer Garner.

“This film gave rise to several questions in me: did the hero live enough years, did he see enough ups and downs, how the birth of children and divorce changed him. I am now at exactly the same stage in my life. Therefore, I had the necessary life experience to play this role with dignity and bring something of my own into it, ”said Affleck.

The actor added that, having lived a sufficient number of years, he had the opportunity to play serious roles. According to Ben, his acting has become more “interesting” over the years. “Now I am very attracted to films in which I can play a person with flaws,” he said.

As a reminder, Jennifer and Ben were married from 2005 to 2018. During this time, they had three children: 15-year-old daughter Violet, 12-year-old Seraphima and 8-year-old son Samuel.