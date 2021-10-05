Ben Affleck talks about bullying Jennifer Lopez during their romance

“People were cruel to her.”





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez











Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met 20 years ago on the set of the comedy Gigli, which won six Golden Raspberry Awards. In November 2002, celebrities announced their engagement. By that time, they were the most popular couple in Hollywood, earning the nickname “Bennifer” – one of the first star name combinations to even make it into dictionaries. In a new interview, the 48-year-old Oscar winner recalled those times and told what they had to face.

“You know, there’s always a story of the month, and my relationship with Jennifer became the main story in the tabloids at a time when this business was growing exponentially,” Affleck said in The Hollywood Reporter. “People were damn cruel to her — they were sexist, racist. Horrible, evil things were written about her in such a manner that now you would be immediately fired. Now she is praised and respected for the work done, for her achievements – how the hell it should be! “

J. Lo and Ben broke up on a positive note and are now on friendly terms. The pop star is preparing to marry his beloved Alex Rodriguez, and the actor is happy with Ana de Armas, whom he also met on the set.