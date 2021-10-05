Ben Affleck talks about the role of Batman in the movie “The Flash”

©

Ben Affleck talked about the opportunity to play Batman again in The Flash after working on Justice League. “It was a lot of fun, I had a great time,” the actor told Variety. “It was a really good way to get back to it all as the previous experience was difficult.”

The production of Justice League was challenging – director Zack Snyder stepped down after a family tragedy, and Avengers director Joss Whedon replaced him in the reshoots that revolutionized the film. Earlier this year, Zach Snyder’s Justice League was released on HBO Max, and his film was twice the length of the theatrical version, with a significantly different tone and changed plot.

“It was a lot of fun, I love Ezra Miller and I had the chance to see Jason Momoa, who is currently filming Aquaman,” Affleck commented. Miller is playing the Crimson Walker in The Flash, and Momoa is currently working on the film. James Wan “Aquaman 2”, aka “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”.

Affleck isn’t the only Batman making a comeback in The Flash. Michael Keaton will also return to his role from the Tim Burton films and has already been captured on set as Bruce Wayne. The film is expected to be inspired by the Flashpoint comic series, in which Barry Allen accidentally violated the timeline after traveling back in time to prevent the death of his mother.

The Flash is out November 4, 2022.