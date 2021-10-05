Ben Affleck’s Batmobile lit up in the Flash’s photo

Long-awaited shooting “Flash“Has finally kicked off in London and fans can’t wait to see some behind-the-scenes photos from the solo Barry Allen movie.

It has long been known that two versions of Batman will appear in the upcoming tape at once – performed by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. And if in the case of the former, we recently learned that he will appear along with his Batmobile, then the Affleck character, as expected, will be without his signature car. But now something has changed.

Picture Vehicles Ltd. Is a UK-based special effects vehicle company known for creating custom designs for Hollywood productions. As noted by Reddit user abhixD7, the company has shared an image of the interior of Ben Affleck’s Batmobile on their social networks.

However, the post has already been deleted, like the previous one, which featured Michael Keaton’s Batmobile. And this only confirms the idea that both versions of the car will appear in “Flash“. So far, it is difficult to imagine how these vehicles will be used in the tape, but this only fuels interest.

Release “Flash»Scheduled for November 4, 2022.