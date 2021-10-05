Big changes! Kim Kardashian went blonde after breaking up with Kanye West. Photo!

The TV star stunned fans with a dramatic transformation.





41-year-old Kim Kardashian showed new backstage photos of a futuristic photo shoot for an advertising campaign for lingerie brand SKIMS. The TV star amazed fans with a change: a burning brunette turned into a platinum blonde with light eyebrows.

Fans noted that Kim’s makeover is tremendous and she has become an even better version of herself. Some associated the change in appearance with the recent high-profile separation of the star from her husband, Kanye West, who had an affair with Irina Shayk. Family life with the rapper lasted seven years. The ex-couple has four children – 8-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and 2-year-old Psalm.

When asked why her marriage broke up, Kim replied that she was not ready to talk about everything, but admitted that it was difficult to single out one reason. “We disagreed on some issues. I don’t want anyone to think that I didn’t give my best. We have four children, you know. They want to see their parents together. I myself went through it, “- shared Kardashian.

The billionaire added that she and Kanye “will always be family.” I really respect him. First of all, he was my friend, and this will not disappear anywhere. I’ll always be Kanye’s biggest fan. “