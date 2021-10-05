Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded $ 50 thousand – Ministry of Finance

The price of bitcoin on the Binance crypto exchange exceeded $ 50 thousand for the first time since September 7. Over the past day, the cryptocurrency has risen in price by 5%. Growth for the week was 18%.

According to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, the cost of the first cryptocurrency as of 14:00 was $ 50,023.

How the cryptocurrency market has changed

The first cryptocurrency started the week with a fall: on Monday, September 27, its price fell by 2.4%, on Tuesday – by another 2.7%. Having reached the local bottom below $ 41,000, quotes began to grow on Wednesday.

On Friday, October 1, bitcoin gained almost 10%, the price climbed above $ 48,000. Over the weekend, digital gold was trading near this mark. According to the interactive table of the Ministry of Finance, as of the morning of October 4, the cost of the first cryptocurrency is $ 47.917 per coin.

On September 7, the cost of the first cryptocurrency renewed its maximum since mid-May, reaching $ 52.9 thousand. buying 400 coins.