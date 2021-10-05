Bitcoin.org has undergone a DDoS attack. Hackers posted a fake airdrop message

The open source site Bitcoin.org, the oldest registered Bitcoin resource, was hacked on Wednesday 22 September. The information resource is not associated with the Bitcoin Foundation, but has existed since 2008 and is intended to support the development of the first cryptocurrency. Hackers tried a popular airdrop scam – with some success – before the site went offline.

Old scam

Users noticed and shared in Twitterthat the Bitcoin.org home page now displays a pop-up asking them to send BTC to a dedicated address – promising that they will receive double the amount in return.

This method is similar to the typical cryptocurrency giveaway scam that was widespread on Twitter and other social media channels and was usually initiated by fake celebrity accounts such as Vitalik Buterin, Elon Musk, or Jeff Bezos.

Each site visitor was greeted by a pop-up window that blocked the site and prompted the user to send money to a bitcoin wallet with a promise to return twice the amount transferred. The distribution of the money was justified by the fact that the Bitcoin Foundation now wants to give something back to the community.

The address shown on the website received 0.4 BTC worth $ 17,000.

Developers temporarily disabled Bitcoin.org

For a while, the subpages on Bitcoin.org no longer worked and it was impossible to navigate to other pages, such as the PDF version of the official Bitcoin document. Bitcoin Core contributor Matt Corallo soon commented on Twitter that the domain hosting site Namecheap temporarily shut down the Bitcoin.org domain to prevent more people from getting scammed.

Bitcoin.org has never been hacked before, but two months ago the portal switched to Cloudflare. The internet security company says it is investigating the incident.

Bitcoin whitepaper has also been removed from Bitcoin.org

The fraudsters not only hacked into the homepage, as all subpages on Bitcoin.org were temporarily inoperable. For example, the direct URL to the official Bitcoin document (in PDF) no longer worked and instead reported a “404” error.

Earlier this year, Bitcoin.org was embroiled in a conflict with Craig Wright, who claims to be the creator of Bitcoin – Satoshi Nakamoto. Wright claimed to have written the original Bitcoin whitepaper and asked Bitcoin.org to remove the document for copyright infringement.

Wright also filed a lawsuit against the site’s owner. In response to the threats, the community began uploading the white paper en masse to various sites.

Investors are safe

However, crypto investors have not been hit hard by the hack and, interestingly, the incident did not affect the price of BTC.

While news like this may shake up the community a bit, it is important to know that the Bitcoin network will not be affected by such incidents and will continue to function normally. In particular, Bitcoin-related sites or third-party services do not have a direct connection to the network.

Thanks to the Proof-of-Work mechanism implemented in the network, it is impossible to “hack” the blockchain. Additionally, Bitcoin was designed to be a self-sustaining system so that the network can adapt even if someone tries to attack it.