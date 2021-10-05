Brad Pitt, Tom Hardy, Matthew McConaughey: top sexiest actors

Defender of the Fatherland Day is a great date to remind our men why we love them, as well as a wonderful occasion to remember the most famous actors, whose heroes’ talent and courage can be admired endlessly. That is why we have prepared a festive selection of films with your favorite artists, which can be seen in the MTS TV online cinema. Get ready: these strong and brave movie heroes will definitely conquer you!





Thelma and Louise (1991)

This film directed by Ridley Scott was the first big role of the then little-known Brad Pitt. His hero is a cowboy robber who meets on the way of Thelma and Louise. The main characters are tired of living their usual lives: Louise meets with a musician who, while on tour, often forgets about her existence; Thelma can no longer endure her husband, who believes that the place for women is in the kitchen and for men is in the armchair in front of the TV. Going on an adventure, the friends faced a lot of trouble and committed a murder. Now the only way to hide is to get to Mexico.

“This means war” (2012)

The story of two spy friends played by the talented and charming Chris Pine and Tom Hardy. Franklin and Tak were given a new mission: to catch a terrorist in Hong Kong. After the assignment was failed, and the heroes were suspended from service, a real war broke out between them for the heart of the attractive blonde Laurent. However, it is at such an inopportune time that the terrorists hunted by Franklin and Tak decide to take revenge on them. The confrontation is gaining momentum …

“Sea of ​​Temptation” (2019)

Stunning performance by Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway in the tangled tale of two former lovers. Baker Dill once and for all decided to escape from the past to the island and become a fisherman, earning money from wealthy tourists. His quiet life is interrupted by the only woman he has ever loved – Karen. She is in danger and Baker seems to be the only one who can help her. After that, the life of the heroes turns into a sea of ​​temptation.

Super Mike (2012)

A biographical film that tells the story of not only the hero of the film, but also the famous actor Channing Tatum, who worked as a dancer before recognizing his acting talent. During the day, Mike is a construction worker, and in the evening he is the idol of dozens of women and the highlight of the program. The hero is a simple and good-natured guy who can help out his colleagues at any time and fulfill any request. But what did he go through himself to achieve success?

“Legend” (2015)

In this motion picture, Tom Hardy played two roles at once: he played the twins Reggie and Ronnie Cray, so we have twice as many opportunities to enjoy his talent. The plot of the film focuses on the real story of the brothers, cult figures of the British criminal world. They were the ones who were responsible for orchestrating the biggest crimes of the 1960s. But why did Reggie and Ronnie choose this path for themselves?