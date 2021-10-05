Britney Spears’ boyfriend provoked engagement rumors

While Britney Spears is fighting with her father in a custody case, the romance in her life does not subside. Sam Asgari might want to give the singer a ring!

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari (Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Two months after a sarcastic comment to the paparazzi that he and his beloved Britney Spears were already “married and have twins,” Sam was spotted at the Cartier jewelry store in Los Angeles. Perhaps in preparation for the engagement!

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari. Photo: @samasghari

The 27-year-old fitness trainer took his time looking at a few pieces of jewelry in the store. Later, the assistant brought a diamond ring to Asgari so that he could get a closer look.

Interestingly, earlier Ben Affleck was also seen in the jewelry store in the rings section. However, an insider later revealed what the actor was actually doing at Tiffany & Co.

While it’s unclear if the man actually bought the engagement ring, Sam and the 39-year-old star often publicly express their feelings for each other. “Not only was this cute ass with me during the most difficult years of my life, he also cooks very well!” – wrote Britney on Instagram recently. She also expressed a desire to get married and have children from her current boyfriend.

Asgari and Spears have been together since 2016, when the fitness trainer appeared in her music video Slumber Party.