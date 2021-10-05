Caught! The first joint photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Actress Leah Remini posted a birthday video yesterday. On June 15, she turned 51 years old, and she invited a whole galaxy of star guests to her holiday. The frame flashed bright moments of celebration, as well as selfies with numerous friends, among them the most talked about couple of recent months, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, flashed.

The lovers only recently officially confirmed their relationship, and their joint photos appeared only thanks to the paparazzi. Thus, the picture, published by Remini, was the first where the stars do not hide their happy faces. “I just want everyone to know: now is the best time in my life,” Jennifer confessed earlier.

Affleck broke up with Ana de Armas shortly before reuniting with singer

Recall that for the sake of Affleck, the actress canceled the wedding with 45-year-old Alex Rodriguez. They say that the former began correspondence at the beginning of the year, but their communication was only friendly. However, obviously, past feelings prevailed: in the spring, the paparazzi noticed the stars vacationing together in Montana.

However, even without Affleck’s appearance on the horizon, Lopez would not have stayed with Rodriguez. No sooner had the actress bragged about the news of the engagement than rumors about the athlete’s adventures on the side began to pour in. Jose Canseco said that his ex-wife has been having an affair with Alex for a long time, and the gullible Jen supposedly deserves pity. Poor girl, the man sighed.

Information about the betrayal of the basketball player appeared earlier. They said he was dating the star of the reality show Southern Charm. The blonde herself confirmed that she was in a stormy correspondence with the chosen one J.Lo, only she denied physical intimacy.

To avoid unpleasant situations in the future, the actress even insisted on a marriage contract. It contained a clause that in case of infidelity, Rodriguez would lose a round sum of money. However, the long-awaited wedding never took place. The celebration was postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

Photo: Chris Weeks / Getty Images, Instagram