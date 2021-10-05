“Championship” is ready to show all RPL matches for free together with Okko

The Okko multimedia service spoke about its readiness to show the matches of the Russian Premier League together with the “Championship” in case of winning the tender. Games of each round in medium quality with intersound will be available for viewing on our portal for free. Also, the key matches of the tour will be shown on the air of the federal channels REN TV and Channel One.

Subscribers of Okko Sport will be able to watch all matches in high quality, with several audio tracks, comments from the editor of the service, the ability to simultaneously watch several games, etc. Analytical programs and live analytics will also be available to subscribers.

“Our technical capabilities and the expertise of world-class professionals allow us to provide uninterrupted quality broadcasts and create unique editorial content.

We are looking forward to receiving information about the start of the tender. I am sure this will be a positive signal for the market, and the result will improve the financial well-being of clubs and ensure a higher level of football, “RBC-Sport quotes Okko Sport CEO Oleg Manzhu.

Earlier it became known that the board of the Russian Premier League decided to abandon the priority offer of Match TV and hold a tender with the division of the media rights package.