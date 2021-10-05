Credit Suisse tokenizes Ethereum-based Alaïa SA Shares | Blockchain24

Credit Suisse is participating in the tokenization of the Swiss resort using the Ethereum blockchain.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, Credit Suisse has tokenized shares in sports company Alaïa SA, which owns a chalet and hotel in the Swiss Alps. Credit Suisse is working with the Swiss crypto trading platform Taurus to create tokens in accordance with the standards of the Swiss Capital Markets and Technology Association (CMTA). The law in Switzerland was updated in February to allow tokenized securities to trade on blockchain with the same legal status as traditional assets.

“Blockchain is recognized by law as a valid ledger under which you can register shares,” Taurus co-founder Lamin Brahimi said in an interview, adding: “I think this is a very important step for large regulated institutions because there is no ambiguity right now.”

The next step for the bank is to organize a private placement of the tokenized shares of Alaïa. The shares will begin trading on the Taurus Digital Exchange (TDX) in the first quarter of next year to provide liquidity to Alaïa’s investors and employees. (Earlier this year, Taurus was licensed by the Swiss Financial Markets Authority to manage the digital asset market.)

This is not the first time a blockchain-based ski resort has been offering shares in the tokenized real estate industry.

In 2018, the regulated trading platform Templum advertised St. Regis Aspen Resort in Colorado, the so-called “Aspen coins”, which later ended up on Overstock’s tZero trading platform. Most recently, a resort in Indonesia was put up for auction using NFT tokens.