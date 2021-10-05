Crypto Funds Raised $ 90 Million in New Investments | Blockchain24

Digital asset investment products raised $ 90 million in new money in seven days last Friday.

Bitcoin-focused funds totaled $ 69 million, according to a report released Monday by CoinShares. It was the third consecutive week of bitcoin fund inflows, pushing total volume over the period to $ 115 million and cementing a trend reversal from the previous few months when buybacks were the norm.

“We believe this decisive turn in sentiment is driven by growing investor confidence in the asset class and more friendly statements from the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve,” the report said.

Crypto funds targeting Ethereum, the second largest blockchain, saw an inflow of $ 20 million. Alternative digital assets seem to be showing waning interest. Funds targeting the Binance token BNB, Polkadot and Tezos saw a minor churn of $ 800,000 each. Cardano-focused funds received a minor inflow of $ 1.1 million, while Solana raised $ 700,000.