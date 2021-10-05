CSKA footballer replaced Golovin in the Russian football team – 10/04/2021

CSKA midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov has been summoned to the location of the Russian national football team, he will replace Alexander Golovin if he is unable to take part in the qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup. This was reported by the press service of the national team.

“Since Alexander Golovin was injured in the match for Monaco on Sunday, and while there is no confidence that he will be able to take part in the training camp, the coaching staff decided to call Ilzat Akhmetov into the team,” said the head coach of the national team Valery Karpin.

Alexander Golovin suffered groin injuries in the match for Monaco in the French Championship against Bordeaux. Before that, the midfielder scored a goal and gave an assist. The player’s recovery time will become known after the examination.

Golovin was called by Karpin to the Russian national team for the matches of the qualifying tournament of the world championship against the teams of Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11). In total, Golovin has 43 caps for the national team and five goals.

Earlier, due to injury, the Russian national team lost Alexei Ionov.