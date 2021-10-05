CSKA midfielder will replace injured Golovin in the Russian national team

CSKA midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov received a call to the Russian national team. This is reported by the website of the Russian Football Union (RFU).
Today, on October 4, Akhmetov arrived at the national team’s training base in Novogorsk, Moscow Region, to take part in the team gathering before the matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar against Slovakia and Slovenia.
“Since Alexander Golovin was injured in the match for Monaco on Sunday, and while there is no certainty that he will be able to take part in the training camp, the coaching staff decided to call Ilzat Akhmetov into the team,” head coach Valery Karpin commented on the changes in the national team.
On the eve, Alexander Golovin played his hundredth match with AS Monaco. In the game against Bordeaux, the midfielder scored a goal and provided an assist, but was substituted in the 57th minute due to injury. According to Golovin’s agent Alexander Klyuev, one of the leaders of the national team received a recurrence of a groin injury.
“He again had a groin injury, the same injury that he had at the end of the summer,” said the agent, quoted by Sport-Express. – Until the MRI was done, the recovery time is unknown. Sasha was supposed to go to the national team tomorrow, but he will not go there for the next two days. “
The Russian national team will host the Slovakian team in Kazan on October 8, and on October 11 they will play away with the Slovenes. After six rounds, the Russian team scored 13 points and ranks second in Group H, behind the Croatian national team in terms of the goal difference. Only group winners will go directly to the World Championship. Runner-up teams will participate in an additional mini-tournament.