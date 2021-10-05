Daniil Kvyat: I bought a Ferrari with a bonus from Red Bull

Russian racer Daniil Kvyat told which cars he drives on ordinary roads. In particular, he said that he bought a Ferrari 488 sports car for the bonus for the third place in Shanghai-2016.

“I have a Volkswagen Golf R for everyday life and a Ferrari 488 for my weekend car,” Kvyat said in an interview. Somanyhorses… – At first I got a Golf – it is very comfortable to ride on it, it is not a pity to scratch it, or rather, it is a pity, but there is no such thing that you scratched and then you do not sleep all night, you worry. I scratched discs on it – it’s unpleasant, but you can survive. This often happens in Monaco, as the parking lots are very narrow.

How did Ferrari come about? At the Chinese Grand Prix in 2016, I went up to the podium, and for this I received a bonus from Red Bull. And he bought himself a Ferrari with it. With money from Red Bull, he invested in Ferrari (laughs).

This is from childhood in Russia – everyone around them dreamed of a Ferrari, this is a legendary brand. And even more so the Lamborghini is lower, less suitable for city driving, Ferrari is much easier to travel a long distance. “

When asked what kind of driver he was in the city and whether he had ever received fines, Daniel replied: If the person who gets into my car does not know me, he will not understand that I am a racer. I drive calmly, mostly follow the rules.

It happens that I exceed the speed limit by 2-3 kilometers. Fines? Yes, it happened. In Monaco, by the way, the fines are quite high. But the fact that I get a fine is more the exception than the rule. Mostly I drive calmly. I appreciate driving on public roads for the smoothness and comfort of passengers in my car. “

