Daniil Kvyat told which car he bought with a bonus from Red Bull for the podium in China

Russian racer, reserve pilot “Alpin” Daniil Kvyat told how he spent the bonus from Red Bull for hitting the podium in 2016.

“I have a Volkswagen Golf for my everyday life, and my“ weekend car ”is a Ferrari 488. At first I got a Golf – it is very convenient to ride on it, it’s not a pity to scratch it, or rather, it’s a pity, but there’s no such thing. that you scratched and then you do not sleep all night, you worry. I scratched discs on it – it’s unpleasant, but you can survive. This often happens in Monaco, as the parking lots are very narrow.

How did Ferrari come about? At the 2016 Chinese Grand Prix, I took the podium and got a bonus from Red Bull for that. And with it I bought myself a Ferrari. With money from Red Bull, he invested in Ferrari.

This is from childhood in Russia – everyone around them dreamed of a Ferrari, this is a legendary brand. And even more so “Lamborghini” is lower, less suitable for driving around the city, on “Ferrari” it is much easier to travel a long distance, “Somanyhorses quotes Kvyat.