Dava became a member of the Ice Age jury

David Manukyan

Dava, 28, was extremely upset that he would not be able to perform in the ice show on Channel One. Indeed, together with his partner Adelina Sotnikova, he carefully prepared, disappearing in training for several hours a day. However, fans will still be able to see the idol in the project. Today he announced that he was included in the star jury.

In his personal blog, the rapper posted a video from the set. Dava got a place next to the famous coach Tatyana Tarasova. “I am very glad to be here today, next to you,” he turned to the legend of figure skating. “And I am next to you!” – Tatyana Anatolyevna smiled in response.

Recall that David Manukyan announced his withdrawal from the show at the end of September. The reason was the aggravation of the old hand injury. “In training, my hand flew out for the sixth time. I was without a bandage, because I can no longer wear it, it gets on my nerves. Now an operation is planned and, unfortunately, I will not be able to participate in the project, ”the rapper said sadly to his fans.

Thus, Adelina Sotnikova was left without a partner. While the skater will also try herself as a member of the jury. “I am sincerely sorry that we will not be able to see this couple,” the athlete’s producer shared. – The guys were one hundred percent ready. This is colossal work and daily training for five hours a day. I am sincerely proud of them! A lot of effort was spent. However, the whole team is making every effort to prepare well again in a short time, but with a different partner. We’ll be announcing Adelina’s new show partner soon! We keep our fists. “

By the way, some thought that participation in “Lednikovoe …” was especially important for Dava, since last season Olga Buzova took part in it and, together with her partner Dmitry Solovyov, got into the top ten pairs. Note that the rapper has already taken Olga’s place once – now he is hosting the show “DOM-2”, in which the star blonde starred for almost 20 years.

