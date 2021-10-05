Death in the Bare Knuckle. American fighter dies after a terrible knockout – 10/05/2021

Bare Knuckle FC fighter Justin Thornton has died after being knocked out in a fist fight that took place on August 20 at the BKFC 20 tournament in Biloxi, Mississippi, USA. Thornton was 38 years old.

“We are very saddened to hear the passing of one of our fighters, Justin Toronton, this morning,” said BKFC President Dave Feldman. “We join the martial arts community and express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

According to a post on Thornton’s Facebook page, he was hospitalized after losing by knockout to 39-year-old Dillon Cleckler (11-1 in MMA, 3-0 in Bare Knuckle). The fight lasted 19 seconds. Thornton fell facedown after a left hook.

Thornton was immediately taken to the hospital, where he remained until his death. He was partially paralyzed. It was Justin’s debut in fistfights. He is known as an MMA fighter. He played in regional American leagues. He won 6 victories, suffered 18 defeats (not counting the loss to Kleckler in a fist fight).

Among the famous personalities in MMA, he fought with the current UFC fighters Walt Harris and Chase Sherman when they were just starting their professional careers (for Harris it was his debut fight at all). Thornton lost to both.

Bare Knuckle FC was launched in 2018. Subsequently, fist fighting leagues appeared in Russia (Hardcore FC, Top Dog etc. ).