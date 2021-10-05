“Did not agree”: Adelina Sotnikova left the project “Ice Age”

Adeline Sotnikova

A couple of days before the start of “Ice Age” on the First Channel, one of the strongest couples of the project broke up: Dava was seriously injured and had to leave the show. And the Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova, who taught the blogger all the intricacies of figure skating for several months, was out of work.

In the first edition, the athlete was put in the jury’s chair, while the creators were trying to find a new partner for her. Who just auditioned for this role – Elman, Sergey Lazarev, Vanya Dmitrienko, Sevak, Nikita Kiosse, Artem Kacher, Vlad Kanopka and many others. However, everything turned out to be in vain.

The figure skater trained with blogger Dava for several months.

“Unfortunately, Adelina will not be able to take part in the Ice Age,” Sotnikova’s producer Anastasia IVKA told StarHit. – We know that many were waiting for her appearance, we really appreciate the audience’s sympathy. However, despite all the efforts of the team, she failed to find a suitable candidate for a pair. None of the guys approached Channel One: someone did not skate at the proper level, someone didn’t suit in the media. When we had already lost hope, my close friend Igor Zhizhikin called me and offered to invite the amazing actor Pavel Chinarev – the star of the Major TV series, Devyatayev, Deadly Illusions and dozens of others – to the project. We asked him in a friendly way to come to the ice, and it turned out that Pasha skates amazingly, plus he fits the format of the show. She and Adeline would make an incredible pair. As an actor, by the way, he is now taking off, he has a busy schedule. But, alas, something was not enough, the parties could not come to an agreement. Therefore, we are forced to leave the “Glacier”, as we understand that the struggle is already underway, the guys are training every day. And we have already spent quite a lot of time searching, alas, unsuccessfully. “

do not missProducer Adelina Sotnikova announced the names of candidates to replace Dave in the “Ice Age”

Now there are 13 couples left on the project, including Ksenia Borodina and Dmitry Soloviev, Agata Muceniece and Alexander Enbert, Daria Melnikova and Maxim Marinin, Evgenia Medvedeva and Danya Milokhin. The tick-toker, by the way, was also nearly injured during the filming of the show, hitting his head hard on the ice when he fell. But in this case, fortunately, everything worked out.

The producer of the athlete Anastasia did everything possible to keep her ward in the show

Photo: Instagram