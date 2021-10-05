Disney responds to Scarlett Johansson’s claim to release “Black Widow”

https://ria.ru/20210730/scarlettjohansson-1743568473.html

Representatives of The Walt Disney Company called the lawsuit of actress Scarlett Johansson unfounded due to the online release of the Marvel blockbuster “Black Widow”. RIA Novosti, 30.07.2021

WASHINGTON, July 30 – RIA Novosti. Representatives of The Walt Disney Company called the lawsuit of actress Scarlett Johansson unfounded due to the online release of the Marvel blockbuster “Black Widow”. The company assures that it fully complied with the terms of the contract concluded with the actress, who played the main role in the film. Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Thursday. According to a document cited by The Washington Post, the actress’s contract specifies the remuneration based on the box office receipts of the tape in theaters, not online streaming. The lawsuit also noted that representatives of the actress were ready to negotiate new terms and finalize the contract. However, Marvel and Disney did not respond to this proposal. A Disney + movie could have cost Johansson more than $ 50 million. According to IndieWire, Black Widow, released in theaters and on Disney + on July 9, grossed $ 318 million, well below expectations. According to the United States Cinema Owners Association, the low box office was largely a consequence of the film’s online release.

