Dmitry Khokhlov, trial with Facebook because of surname, reason, decision

Khokhlov is suing Facebook because of his surname. He demands more than 100 million from the social network!

Today in the Solntsevsky court a hearing was held on the case of the head coach of “Rotor” Dmitry Khokhlov. He demands to collect 150 million rubles from the Facebook social network. We tell you about the progress of the case.

What happened?

Two weeks ago, Rotor head coach Dmitry Khokhlov announced that he intends to sue the American company Facebook. The social network, according to Khokhlov, interprets his last name as a dismissive name for Ukrainians. Simply put, the surname is blocked.

“Neither I, nor my friends and acquaintances can use Facebook and Instagram normally. Many people called me and said that any mention of the surname is blocked. And they get banned for a week. We noticed this for the first time at the end of this spring. “





Khokhlov filed an application with the Solntsevsky District Court of Moscow back in July. The lawsuit contains a requirement to prohibit the company “to perform certain actions against Khokhlov”.

The meeting was postponed to the next year

Anna Varganova, Dmitry Khokhlov’s lawyer, in an interview with reporters, said that the consideration of the case was postponed to February 7, 2022.

“Today the court ruled to notify Facebook in accordance with the 1961 Hague Convention, and the next hearing is scheduled for February 7, 2022. Hopefully Facebook will receive a notification. If the decision of the Solntsevsky court is valid in the United States, they will send their representative and take part in the court hearing. “





Khokhlov’s requirements

According to lawyer Anna Varganova, the Rotor coach is unpleasant that after writing his name and attaching a photo, the user is blocked. Perhaps the surname is similar to the “comic” name of the “Ukrainian”, but Facebook is responsible for the prescribed algorithms.

“We ask you to oblige Facebook not to take actions in the form of blocking and ask for compensation for moral damage. Dmitry has a well-known name, he is a public person and is interested in mentioning his name. We have estimated the amount of moral damage at 150 million rubles. If Facebook is duly notified, the meeting may take place, we may have a decision in absentia without the presence of the defendant. “





The decision of foreign courts is recognized in the United States

“The whole process must be followed. And so the decision of foreign courts is recognized in the United States. The only thing is that everything has to be transferred to America, since there is no official representative office of Facebook in Russia. In essence, the decision is made by our court, ”said the lawyer of Khokhlova.

Court sessions are a lengthy process. Especially when the defendants are a global company. It is likely that on February 7, the point in the case will not be put.