Dmitry Loskov – acting head coach of Lokomotiv, the brightest moments of his career

There are big changes in Lokomotiv. As expected, the club parted ways with the head coach Marko Nikolic… Head of the Department of Sports and Development of Railway Workers Ralph Rangnick I have long wanted to remove the Serb and finally waited for a pretext in the form of a recession and unsuccessful results.

Dmitry Loskov became the acting coach of Lokomotiv. According to our information, the legend of the club is unlikely to last long in this position. Rangnick is looking for a German specialist for the team. For Loskov, there is only one question – either Loko will have time to agree with the new coach during the pause for the matches of the national teams, or Dmitry will still get a chance to show himself, but maximum in a couple of matches. Nevertheless, Loskov’s appointment (albeit temporary) is an excellent occasion to recall the brightest moments of the ex-midfielder’s relationship with Lokomotiv.





Why is Nikolic being removed from Lokomotiv and who will replace him? Our insights

Loskov decided in the “golden” match “and brought Lokomotiv the first championship

Loskov started at the dawn of the 90s in Rostov (then – Rostselmash), and ended up in Lokomotiv in 1996. The railroad workers were already a top team at that time and were consistently in the top three, but they could not reach the championship in any way. The title was submitted to Loko and Loskov only six years later.

The 2002 season in Russia turned out to be amazing. The fight for the championship then unfolded between CSKA and Lokomotiv. The former did not win the title for 11 years, the latter never at all. The long-standing hegemon “Spartak” just began to crumble and faded into the background, so the power in the RPL changed.

Lokomotiv lost only twice in the entire season with Yuri Semin, but drew nine times and scored as many points as Valery Gazzaev’s CSKA. According to the regulations, in this case it was necessary to hold a “golden” match. End of November, Dynamo stadium. Loskov scored early in the game, Loko held out – 1: 0. The first championship in the history of the club.





Loskov: Ovchinnikov shouted to Semin: “Get in the gate yourself!”

In an interview with the Championship in 2016, Loskov called that goal the most memorable in his career. Suddenly it turned out that Dmitry had never watched one of the main matches in his life: “I’m afraid to watch! It seems to me that we didn’t play very well that day … It seems that we were only defending ourselves: after the goal we stood behind. But the historic victory took place anyway! “

Loskov is the main record holder of Lokomotiv. He has an endless list of achievements

Loskov has played for Lokomotiv for 13 years in total. It is not surprising that most of the club records belongs to him. So, bend your fingers:

• Most matches in the Russian championship – 317

• In all tournaments too – 416

• Most league goals – 99

• And in the Russian Cup – 12

• As in European competition – 17

• Of course, there is also a record for goals in all tournaments – 128





Legend on the field. Why is Dmitry Loskov cool

Loskov set another gorgeous record in 2017. By that time, he had already completed his career, but played a farewell match (we’ll talk about it later), and even an official one. So Dmitry entered the field in the 20th season in the Russian championship. According to this indicator, he is also the first. In second place is Sergey Semak, who spent 19 seasons in our championship.

By the way, in the farewell match Loskov stopped one step away from another record. At that time he was 43 years old. Before the status of the oldest footballer in the history of the Russian championships, several months were not enough. Anatoly Davydov was a little older in 1997, playing for Zenit.

Loskov left Lokomotiv for the first time with a scandal. All because of the conflict with Byshovts

In 2006, Semin returned to Lokomotiv, but as president, and Anatoly Byshovets became the head coach. By the middle of the following season, the second managed to quarrel with the main old-timers of the team – Loskov and Vadim Evseev. As a result, in the summer, both players left Loko and moved to Saturn.

Loskov spoke about the conflict with Byshovets in 2007, almost immediately after the transition. “When he was first appointed, all the players on the team took it well. He’s a coach with a name. I just did it. I myself am a non-conflict person. In a difficult situation, I would rather step aside and never sort things out until the end. It’s just that with Byshovets, a lump of misunderstanding has gradually grown.

Byshovets is a strange person. He says he’s making a new team. But, in my opinion, there was no need to make a new team, ”Loskov said in an interview with Gazeta.

The expulsion of Loskov did not end with anything good. Although Byshovets won the Russian Cup, he failed in the championship and was fired a year after his appointment. Semin also left Loko (but not for long).

Loskov was returned to Lokomotiv by Semin. The player agreed to a super modest contract

Although Byshovets left Lokomotiv in 2007, Loskov did not return immediately. Until 2010, he continued to play for Saturn, after which his contract was not renewed. Here, on the horizon, Semin appeared, who a year earlier once again headed the railroad workers.

Yuri Palych later said that Loskov not only became a free agent, but also agreed to an incredibly modest contract: “On the one hand, he was free, on the other, he received the smallest salary. Dmitry agreed to such conditions, and if a person goes for it, it means that he loves the club … Loskov is a confident person who only asked: “Give me a chance.” I have known him for a long time. When he says something, he is always responsible for his words. ”

Loskov immediately got the captain’s armband at Lokomotiv. The contract was designed for only six months, but with his game Dmitry deserved an extension and stayed at the club for three seasons.





“Cool guy with whom we smoked on the balcony.” How Nikolic will be remembered in Lokomotiv

Loskov played a farewell match for Lokomotiv four years after the end of his career

In 2013, Lokomotiv decided not to renew the contract with Loskov. The veteran was offered to stay in the structure of the club, but he refused and decided to continue his career. There were no offers, so everything ended with a return to his home harbor, but already as a coach three years later.

After the comeback, the fans began to ask to arrange a farewell match for Loskov. Dmitry himself did not exclude such a possibility, but he did not speak about it with excessive confidence: “First, we need to prepare for this. Secondly, the team, I believe, must first rise from the bottom. And then you might think. Let’s talk with the management, with Semin. What shape am I in now? I pull myself up slowly. I run constantly after training. There is excess weight, compared to the game norm – four kilograms. And before it was nine. To be honest, I didn’t feel the heaviness – I didn’t even weigh myself. ”

The farewell match took place in 2017. At the beginning of May, Loko won the Russian Cup, and in the championship it was in the middle of the table and no longer claimed anything. Loskov entered the field in the starting lineup for the home match with Orenburg under his own 10th number and solemnly left as a substitute in the 13th minute. The team did not disappoint the legend and defeated the rival – 4: 0. Beautiful!





10skov. How Loko won Loskov’s farewell match

In the already mentioned interview from 2016, Loskov admitted that he wants to head Lokomotiv in the future: “Of course. But this still needs to be approached, it takes time. That’s why I started with an assistant. There were offers to immediately become a head coach in the second league, my name was. But I did not even consider these proposals, because first you need to plunge into this management process. ”

Now Loskov’s dream will most likely not come true. But at least he will touch her, temporarily becoming the main one in his native Lokomotiv. And there is a feeling that we will see Loskov at the head of the railway workers.