Domenicali: Hope the fight continues until Abu Dhabi

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, hopes that the battle for the title between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will continue until the final turn of the final race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After 15 stages, the two contenders for victory in the championship are separated by only two points, Lewis Hamilton is leading with a minimal advantage after winning the Russian Grand Prix, which became the 100th anniversary in the career of a Mercedes driver.

According to Domenicali, the fate of the title may well be determined only on December 12 at the Yas Marina circuit, given that the fight is on an equal footing.

“I really hope this continues until the last corner of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it would be great! – said Domenicali in an interview with Sky Sports. – As far as I can see, there is such a possibility. I, like everyone else, hope that it will be so, because we are witnessing an incredible battle between two incredible racers, and one of them is striving for a record that no one has been able to set before him.

And for the first time Max found himself in a situation where he really claims the title. In addition, of course, their teams work under pressure, when mistakes can not be made, besides, such a factor as technical reliability can play a role.

I think the strongest will win, but we must not forget that the teams also have to play a very important role. In general, any nuances can affect the outcome of the struggle. But this is the beauty, because on the one hand, we see an exciting battle between two fantastic riders, on the other, it is also a confrontation between two teams that are among the most important in our championship. ”