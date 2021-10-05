doppelgangers of Mila Jovovich, Katy Perry and Matt Damon

Finding your own double is not that easy. Although you, most likely, have been told more than once that you resemble someone very much.

The heroes of this collection are not relatives or even acquaintances, but at the same time they are very much alike. OBOZREVATEL decided to collect American celebrities who look like two peas in a pod and could easily play twins.

“The Witcher” and “Batman”, as well as one of the sexiest men in the world, Henry Cavill, has his counterpart in the American show business. So, Cavill looks very similar to the actor and singer Matt Bomer, who has appeared in popular horror films more than once.

Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista was at the peak of popularity in the 90s, but in her youth she was often confused with a Hollywood actress with Ukrainian roots, Milla Jovovich. It is noteworthy that both Linda and Mila began their careers by photographing for magazine covers.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is sometimes stopped on the street by Javier Bardem’s fans to get an autograph, because the appearance of the two actors is incredibly similar. Despite this, the fate of the artists developed in different ways: the Spaniard Javier Bardem – the winner of the “Oscars” and “Golden Globes” and an actor of serious drama films, and the American Jeffrey Dean Morgan – the star of the first season of “Supernatural”, “The Walking Dead” and less well-known serials.

It’s hard not to notice the similarities of the star of the films “Mama Mia!” and “Dear John” by Amanda Seyfried and one of the most successful models of our time, Gemma Ward. It is curious that the girls were born not only in different cities, but on different continents: Seyfried is a native of the United States, and Ward is from Australia.

When the teenage series Sex Education was released on Netflix, many believed that Robbie played the main role. Of course, the Hollywood movie star didn’t appear on the show. This role was played by 25-year-old Briton Emma McKay, who is just the spitting image of Margot. Both actresses have characteristic external data: a square face and large eyes.

Both girls have an equally charismatic smile and often wear similar hairstyles. When Katy Perry wore black hair, the performers were hard to distinguish. However, now the singer has become a blonde and is no longer so similar to the heroine of the movie “500 Days of Summer”.

Both actors became famous for their filming in American films. In addition, Mark Wahlberg is also known as a producer and musician, and Matt Damon earned his Oscar as a screenwriter.

