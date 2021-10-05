Dzhigurda had a boxing fight with deputy Milonov // Watch

Showman Nikita Dzhigurda, known for his extravagant acts, fought in the ring with State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov. The fight went by the rules of boxing, but with lightweight gloves.

Video with fragments of the fight appeared on several telegram channels. Earlier it was reported that Dzhigurda took part in the “Our Business” tournament, but the organizers refused to name the actor’s opponent and the result of the fight. Last year, the artist challenged Alexander Emelianenko to a duel.

Later Dzhigurda told some of the details of the battle: “They called me from“ Our case ”, they said that Vitaly Milonov agreed to go against me,” the showman “Komsomolskaya Pravda” quotes him. “I expressed my respect to him, because it was clear that he had no chances “.

“But I promised not to kill Milonov, because I love him and respect his activities as a deputy of the State Duma. And I know that defeating myself is always expensive,” said Dzhigurda.