Eminem explains why he publicly apologized to Rihanna a year after the scandal

In 2019, an excerpt from a demo version of Eminem’s 2009 track Things Get Worse appeared on Reddit, where the musician expressed a desire to beat the singer Rihanna. In a small episode of the recording, which ultimately did not appear on the full track, it was said that Eminem would have supported co-worker Chris Brown, who was convicted of physically abusing his then girlfriend, singer Rihanna. “Of course, I am on the side of Chris Brown, I would also beat this …”, – was read by the rapper in a seven-second segment.

Eminem recently announced on his SiriusXM Shade45 that he wants to publicly apologize to the singer. He did so in the song Zeus from the new album Music to Be Murdered By – Side B. The belated repentance took place only 13 months after the incident. “When this happened for the first time, I could not understand how it could have happened!” – admits Eminem. He said that he did not remember at all the moment when these verses came into his head. “Most likely, it was done for rhyme,” the rapper suggested.

The musician referred to the time when he had problems with drugs and was not aware of many of his actions. He said that poems against Rihanna could appear in my head at one of those moments when the rapper “did not understand what he was doing.” “The track is more than 10 years old, but I’m not making excuses. I said that and I was wrong, it was fucking stupid, ”concluded Eminem.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Galina Skozlovskaya