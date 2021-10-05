Ethereum’s Joe Labin Defends SEC in Ripple Trial | Blockchain24

As the US Securities and Exchange Commission faces a barrage of criticism for its fragmented approach to cryptocurrency regulation, the much-feared regulatory agency has found a backer in the industry: ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin.

In a recent interview with The Information, Lubin, known as one of the co-founders of Ethereum, argues that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s demands for increased powers in cryptocurrency regulation are justified. The head of the Ethereum development studio says the agency has many “legitimate arguments”:

“U [SEC] there may be legitimate arguments in cases that are being discussed right now. “

While Ripple, the company sued in December by the SEC for selling unregistered securities, accuses the agency of stifling innovation in the US, Lubin doesn’t think so:

I don’t believe the SEC is trying to suppress innovation.

A speech by William Hinman, a former senior SEC official, in which he said ether is not an unregistered value, became a breeding ground for conspiracy theories about potential interest in the XRP community.

Some are convinced that Hinman is simply interested in the game due to his ties to the law firm Simpson Thacher, which is a member of the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance. However, the Securities and Exchange Commission made it clear that it did not take an official position regarding its regulatory status, and Hinman only expressed his personal opinion.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is careful with his choice of words and avoids fomenting conspiracy theories. However, in a recent interview, he said the timing of the lawsuit was “suspicious.”