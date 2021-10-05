eToro Announces the Addition of Polkadot and Filecoin to Its Investment Platform | Blockchain24

eToro, one of the leading global multi-asset investment platforms, announced today that the company has added Polkadot, the world’s ninth largest digital asset, and Filecoin to its offering.

In an official announcement posted to Finance Magnates, eToro mentioned that the company’s offering now consists of 31 crypto assets. Since early 2021, the financial services provider has significantly expanded their crypto offerings by adding multiple digital assets including Chainlink, Dogecoin, Uniswap, Aave, and Compound.

Polkadot (DOT) is one of the top 10 digital currencies in the world. At the time of writing, DOT has a market cap of approximately $ 31.4 billion. Polkadot is now more valuable than Dogecoin and Litecoin. On the other hand, Filecoin (FIL) jumped more than 250% in 2021. Currently, the market capitalization of a digital asset is around $ 8 billion.

Commenting on the latest addition of Polkadot and Filecoin, Doron Rosenblum, VP of Business Solutions at eToro, said: “Despite the recent volatility in the crypto market, we continue to see growing interest in this asset class from both institutional and retail investors who believe in the long-term potential of cryptocurrencies. We strive to offer our users more opportunities to diversify their portfolios with a wider range of crypto assets. We will continue to expand our portfolio of cryptoassets and new coins will be available soon. ”

The popularity of cryptocurrencies

Digital currencies gained immense popularity in 2021 as the total number of users worldwide jumped more than 100% in the first six months of the year. Overall demand for crypto assets hit a record high in the first half of 2021. In the latest announcement, eToro noted that its clients can easily buy, hold and sell real underlying DOT and FIL assets on their investment platform using fiat currency.

“As always, we encourage investors to do research. All cryptoassets have official documents detailing their use. We urge our users to exercise caution and remember that when investing, it is wise to diversify and only invest in the markets and instruments that you are familiar with, ”added Rosenblum.