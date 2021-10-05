Ex-Fiorentina player said that Kokorin does not look like a football player :: Football :: RBC Sport

The winner of the 1996 Italian Cup and Super Cup with Fiorentina Massimo Orlando said that the Russian striker Alexander Kokorin least of all resembles a football player

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



The Russian striker of the Italian Fiorentina Alexander Kokorin on the field least resembles a football player. This opinion was expressed by the former midfielder of the team from Florence, winner of the 1996 Italian Cup and Super Cup Massimo Orlando, whose words are quoted by the Tuttomercatoweb edition.

“Kokorin? Every time I see him on the field, he reminds me of anyone but a football player, ”said Orlando.

Fiorentina won the first match of Kokorin of the season



Kokorin moved to Fiorentina in January of this year from Spartak. This season, he came out three times as a substitute. In total, the 30-year-old Russian played less than half an hour. In the last game against Napoli, Kokorin was on the field for 13 minutes.

In the first seven rounds of the Italian championship, Fiorentina scored four wins and suffered three defeats. The team has 12 points and is in fifth place in the table.