Ex-partner of Dava Adelina Sotnikova had to leave the “Ice Age”

After the injury, the blogger held several competitive selections to replace him.

Just before the start of the Ice Age show on Channel One, blogger Dava was seriously injured, never appearing in the project. The ex-boyfriend of Olga Buzova was supposed to play in tandem with the Olympic champion Adelina Sotnikova.

Naturally, before starting a large-scale project, they seriously trained and rehearsed, in the end all the hard work went down the drain. However, the athlete and her producer Anastasia IVKA did not lose hope, and the creators of the show organized a new competitive selection of partners for the skater.

Such stars as Elman, Sergey Lazarev, Vanya Dmitrienko, Sevak, Nikita Kiosse, Artem Kacher, Vlad Kanopka and many others auditioned. But nothing came of it.

“Unfortunately, Adeline will not be able to take part in the Ice Age. We know that many were waiting for her appearance, we really appreciate the audience’s sympathy. However, despite all the efforts of the team, she failed to find a suitable candidate for a pair, “Sotnikova’s producer Anastasia IVKA told StarHit.

According to her, some did not fit because of the low level of figure skating skills, others because of the lack of media coverage. Moreover, the fight on the ice is already in full swing.

