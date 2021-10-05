Expanded squads for the 2022 Olympics when announced

NHL players returned to the Olympics

For months, the National Hockey League, the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation have been in protracted negotiations about the participation of the world’s best players in the 2022 Olympics. Finally, on September 3, the NHL announced that it had reached an agreement on the participation of the organization’s players in the Olympic tournament. The North American League has given the go-ahead for its players to travel to China, which means there will be a real hockey celebration in Beijing.

There is an important nuance in the decision of the North American League. In its release, the NHL announced that it had the right to withdraw from the contract with the IOC. The documents set the deadline for withdrawal from the contract by the league – January 10, 2022 (according to insiders). There are no sanctions for withdrawal from the agreement before January 10. Otherwise, the NHL will have to reimburse all related losses. Thus, the NHL is insured against a sharp deterioration in the situation with the coronavirus in China. However, judging by further statements by officials, the participation of the world’s main stars in the Olympics is practically not in danger. Only a sharp outbreak of coronavirus in China can disrupt the hockey holiday, but in the event of such a development of events, most likely, there will be no Olympics in principle.





There will be a hockey festival in Beijing! NHL released players to the Olympics

Team Canada names first players to play in Beijing

In the meantime, the North American teams are already starting to maximize their return to the Olympic proscenium. Last month, participating countries were asked to announce three players, and the first opportunity given was taken by the Ice Hockey Federation of Canada. The three lucky ones are the NHL superstars – this is the Pittsburgh captain Sydney Crosby, captain of the Edmonton Connor McDavid and defender of “Vegas” Alex Pietrangelo… General Manager of the Canadian national team Doug Armstrong said that the choice of the national team was extremely simple. The names were sent to the Olympic Committee of Canada, which subsequently sent them to the IOC.



Related news McDavid: a dream come true if I can wear the Canadian coat of arms with Crosby

“Of course, everyone understands what caliber Sidney and Connor are, and Alex, in turn, has a vast experience of playing at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, the 2016 World Cup and captaincy at St. Louis Blues in 2019. when the team won the Stanley Cup. These guys are at the peak of their careers, they have already proved to everyone that they have a winning spirit.

I spoke to Crosby more than any other hockey player just because of my long-standing friendship with him. Of course, he will be the leader of our team. He will be of great help to the coaching staff, passing on their instructions to the rest of the players. To me, he’s just Sidney Crosby. He’s the best player on the planet for over 10 years in a row. I do not think that the rest of the players will have any tremulous feelings in front of him, but they will respect him – absolutely for sure, ”the NHL press service quotes Armstrong.





The main chance in a career. Five NHL superstars who have never played in the Olympics

Recall that the two-time Stanley Cup winner with Tampa Bay Lightning has been entrusted to manage perhaps the strongest squad in the history of the Canadian national team. John Cooper… His assistants will be Bruce Cassidy, Peter Debourg and Barry Trotzleading Boston, Vegas and Islanders respectively. Each of these specialists in their careers reached at least the Stanley Cup final, and Trotz led Washington to victory in the NHL playoffs in 2018.

When is the deadline for the announcement of extended squads?

The rest of the teams are in no hurry to announce the first names in their squads for the Olympic Games. It is important to note that by October 15, all teams, without exception, must be provided with the so-called long list of 55 players who will be candidates for the Olympic teams. It is from this expanded list that the head coaches of the national teams will form the final line-ups of their teams in January.

“From our side, the papers on the participation of the NHL in the Olympics have been signed. We are actively negotiating with the IOC, with the organizing committee of the Games in Beijing. The deadline for extended squad rosters is October 15. In our agreement with the NHL there is a clause on covid – if there are any problems associated with the pandemic, they may not come, “the now former president of the IIHF said in St. Petersburg on September 21 Rene Fasel…





The Russian national team at the Olympics will be headed by Zhamnov! What is behind the sensational decision?

What is known about the preparation of other teams?

Head coach of the Swedish national team Johan Garpenlev over the weekend, he told local journalists that the final line-up of Tre Krunur will be announced on January 24 at a special press conference. In the near future, the specialist intends to go overseas to hold talks with candidates for the Olympic team.

In this he will be helped by the legendary Swedish hockey players in the past. Niklas Cronwall and Henrik Zetterberg… Former Red Wings players have become Garpenlev’s advisors to the national team. Nicklas and Henrik, after completing their playing careers, live in Detroit and have constant access to their compatriots playing in the NHL.

Garpenlev himself plans to make two trips overseas with his coaching assistants – Markus Ockerblom, Markus Ragnarsson and a goalkeeper coach Stefan Lade… According to the head coach of Tre Krunur, these trips will be the most important for Lada, since Stefan has not communicated with the Swedish goalkeepers playing overseas for a long time.





Unstable goalkeepers and star defense. What will be the composition of the Swedish national team at the Olympics

The Finnish national team in late July – early August held a training camp at home with the participation of NHL players. By and large, it was then that the head coach of the Finnish team Yukka Yalonen and named the very long list for participation in the Olympics. Philadelphia defender has not received a call to the national team Rasmus Ristolainen, who has long ruined relations with the coaching staff and the national federation.

The rest of the federations, with the exception of the Russian one, have long ago decided on the coaching staffs of their teams. US team to be transported to Beijing by two-time Stanley Cup winner Mike Sullivan… His assistants were Todd Rearden, David Quinn, John Hines and Ryan Miller… Rearden assists Sullivan at the Penguins and was previously the head coach of the Washington Capitals. Quinn served as the head coach of the New York Rangers from 2018 to 2021. Hines is the current head coach of the Nashville Predators. Former NHL goalkeeper Miller retired in 2021 after 18 league seasons.

The coaching staff will continue working with the Czech national team Philip Peshan, and least of all at the moment it is known about the state of the Russian national team. With a sin in half, we learned that the former general manager of Spartak will take the team to Beijing Alexey Zhamnov, but with his assistants at the moment there is no certainty.