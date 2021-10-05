Fall 2021 trends. Jennifer Lopez showed the most stylish bag of October

The singer has taken up the trendy and, most importantly, environmentally friendly trend by presenting a bag made of artificial material.

A fur bag is one of the trends this fall. Many designers have presented it in their fall-winter collections, and now the American singer Jennifer Lopez has picked up the fashion trend.

Together with the Coach brand, the 52-year-old singer and actress has created a collection of warm clothes, in which a fur bag has also found its place. As seen in the photos posted by the celebrity on Instagram, she suggests wearing a fur chain bag under a tracksuit with a faux fur vest.

Jennifer Lopez in the advertising campaign of her collection with Coach [+–]

On the brand’s website, such a handbag costs $ 316.80.

Jennifer Lopez handbag costs $ 316.80 (8368 UAH) [+–] Photo: coachoutlet.com

The entire Jennifer Lopez x Coach collection will be on sale from October 6th.

Jennifer Lopez presented a new collection of clothes and accessories with Coach [+–]

Note that the singer, who had previously been seen wearing natural fur and leather products, has picked up the trend of abandoning things made from the skin of dead animals. A number of global brands have already announced that there will be no natural fur in the new collections, and Gucci abandoned it a few years ago.

Earlier we wrote that the fashion house Balenciaga has brought the popular oversized bag back to life. One of the options for fashionable bags for autumn 2021 was demonstrated by the British ex-singer and now famous designer Victoria Beckham. As for J. Lo, she recently showed how to wear a $ 250,000 bag with a tracksuit.