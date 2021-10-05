Famous astrologer explains why Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez don’t actually marry

Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Alex Rodriguez, 45, have been together for several years now and are raising four children from their previous relationship. In March 2019, the athlete proposed to a pop star on the oceanfront in the Bahamas. Then the couple shared a joyful event on social networks, first publishing a photo of the singer’s ring, and then the engagement footage. However, the wedding, which was scheduled for the summer of 2020, they never played. The official version of the cancellation of the celebration is the coronavirus pandemic. But according to unofficial information, J. Lo still doubts his chosen one and is not sure whether they should get married at all.

Recently, for example, rumors appeared on the network that Rodriguez was cheating on his lover with 30-year-old Madison LeCroy, the star of the Southern Charm reality show. True, this information was not supported by any significant evidence.

And Jennifer Lopez herself in December, during an interview on Andy Coen’s SiriusXM show, admitted that she and Alex are in no hurry to sign and, like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, will live together for 37 years and not get married. “We talked a lot about the wedding, but we were both already married. And what does this mean for us? The conversation always comes down to the question: do you want to get married as soon as possible? No, because we have nowhere to rush, ”the performer shared.

Professional astrologer and founder of the School of Astrology Inna Lyubimova analyzed the natal charts of Jennifer Lopez (born July 24, 1969) and Alex Rodriguez (born July 27, 1975) and made interesting conclusions.

“Jennifer Lopez has a very bright natal chart with indicators that give her many opportunities and ways for self-realization. But not without a “fly in the ointment” – experiences, stresses and doubts pursue the artist in feelings and personal relationships. She has a twofold view of love. On the one hand, she treats this feeling easily and simply, but, on the other hand, she cannot fall in love to unconsciousness at the snap of her fingers. She wants an airy and tender relationship, but Jennifer cannot live without drama and passion. Quarrels, worries and jealousy are her eternal companions in feelings. The singer is unaware of her desire for thrills in a relationship. Therefore, any union for her, first of all, is problems and limitations. She will always lack freedom, opportunities for development and self-expression with any man, ”commented Inna Lyubimova.

“Alex Rodriguez has very different expectations from the relationship. He tries to rationalize feelings as much as possible and approaches them from a practical side. Accordingly, for him, love is when a person meets his expectations. Alas, the athlete has problems with rationalization – at the beginning of the relationship he ascribes to his partner many additional non-existent qualities, and later is disappointed that the person did not live up to his expectations.

In tandem, Jennifer and Alex have love, and they complement each other. This can be seen especially clearly in the example of an athlete – the singer stabilizes his feelings and gives him the opportunity to fully understand himself. In many ways, they are very similar, which makes it easy to find a common language and be on the same wavelength. They know how to influence each other as correctly as possible, harmonizing, but not re-educating. In all matters, Jennifer and Alex act together and feel absolutely happy. When lovers are physically together, they are emotionally uplifted, “soaring in the sky” and enjoying each other. However, happy moments can be abruptly replaced by a flurry of mutual claims. These roller coasters pursue them: There is only one step from “I love, I can’t” to numerous reproaches in their pair, ”concluded Inna Lyubimova.