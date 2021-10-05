Fedor about defeats to Silva and Henderson: “There were certain psychological reasons. The ex-wife was recommended to have an abortion “- Boxing / MMA / UFC

Bellator heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko spoke about the reasons for the defeats against Antonio Silva and Dan Henderson.

“There were certain psychological reasons, the pressure was heavy. The defeats occurred during the pregnancy of my ex-wife Marina with our daughter, Lizochka.

Let’s just say – as soon as the medical examinations started, they shouted in every office: “Abortion!” Wherever we went, the answer was the same. Marina had minor health problems.

Certain experiences – plus there were other difficult life situations – led to defeats. Wherever we went, no matter what doctors they advised us … It came to a ridiculous point: Marina goes to the doctor, the doctor takes her card and starts shouting: “Abortion!”

And then the doctor asked: “Who did you come to?” Marina replied: “Well, so and so, to such and such a doctor.” And she answered: “Oh, this is for you in another office, go out of here.” A man in a position, I went everywhere with her. I had to be very, terribly worried. The Lord ruled in such a way that a healthy little girl was born to us, Marina also, thank God, got better.

Things are good. When I flew out to fight Henderson, Marina was taken to give birth, her contractions began. My entire stay in America brightened up in certain tones. The girl was born healthy, thank God, but Marina was recovering a little hard after the operation, after the cesarean.

Then I reviewed these battles. It wasn’t even hard for me to be defeated. It was a shame that the people who were around me, rode with me, swore eternal friendship, suddenly sang another song – all as one. Up to the point that they wanted to take me to the grandmothers to read, to the sorcerers. I had to urgently clean up my surroundings, ”said Emelianenko.

