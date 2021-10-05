Fedor Emelianenko appreciated the possibility of reconciliation with his brother

According to the fighter, reconciliation between the brothers is impossible until there is “conscious repentance”

Russian MMA fighter Fedor Emelianenko considers reconciliation with his brother Alexander is not yet possible. He told about this to the publication “Sport Express”.

“It’s impossible until Alexander’s conscience works. Until his conscious repentance, repentance occurs, until he apologizes to those people whom he humiliated, offended and insulted, ”said Emelianenko.

He compared his conflict with his brother to the parable of the prodigal son. “The man is gone, lost, forgotten. I really hope that someday his conscience will wake up and he will say thank you. Not all rubbish will write after my next interviews on my personal phone, but will apologize to the people to whom he owes, who helped him and whom he now insults, ”he added.

The Emelianenko brothers have not communicated with each other for several years. They regularly exchange barbs through the press. They told this agent Alexander Azamat Bostanov that the athlete wants to improve relations with his brother.

Alexander Emelianenko also said that he would like to fight against his brother. However, according to Fedor, such a fight is impossible.

The last fight Aleksanr Emelianenko played against blogger Artem Tarasov and won by unanimous decision. During his career in MMA, he had 37 fights, in which he won 28 victories and suffered eight defeats.

Fedor Emelianenko has 39 victories and six defeats. Another fight was declared invalid. He will play the next fight on October 23 in Moscow at the Bellator tournament. American fighter Timothy Johnson will become the rival of the fighter.