FIFA 22 Preview: Updated Career Mode, Fresh Volta and Ultimate Team

In the gaming environment, the attitude towards EA and FIFA is ambivalent. On the one hand, the game is stamped, and not a game at all, but a patch; the company is a conveyor belt that releases this very patch with updated lineups every year for a full price. On the other hand, the game has legendary status, millions of fans and huge revenues. In addition, EA is competently introducing new triggers into the headlining project, be it a storyline, Volta mode or just interactive cut-scenes of negotiations with football players – these things catch players.

But in the past three years, the series has chosen a controversial path of development. Despite the innovative modes, it was getting harder and harder to play football directly. EA followed the lead of the part of gamers who get high from tricks and humiliation and, before they score the ball, throw the goalkeepers with rabona.

It got to the point that FIFA 21 looked a little like football, and the right stick on the gamepad became scary to touch – streetball began with a dozen feints. The game, in which, having a certain skill, even for Anton Zabolotny, you can cheat the whole team (even at a high level of difficulty), raised questions.

But first about the bad – about the graphics of the new generation

No, seriously, if this is nextgen, then it’s time to hand over the consoles. You can immediately name 10 footsims over the past 10 years, in which the graphics are not much worse, better or so. And there will even be PES 2011 in this top ten.

Despite promising trailers, in which players can see every pore on the skin and a hair on the beard, by tradition, this remains in the trailers. There are some successes, for example, with hair, but so far it seems that EA has screwed up with optimization. If the game has time to think (for example, during a celebration), then everything is more or less bearable. But if the cut-scene starts suddenly (for example, the player missed and hits the lawn in frustration), soap and shame start.

By tradition, the meadow looks unnatural. Something blue-green (well, or green-light green, depending on the weather), vaguely reminiscent of grass, is a classic of the series. Like a lifeless gate. As well as the stands. In short, everything related to pitch is not great in FIFA, and it takes a long time to get used to it, especially if you’ve moved from PES, where they traditionally pay more attention to this.

Feints no longer solve, physics in the game has been reworked

The most revolutionary side of the new part is physics. In the previous parts, as mentioned above, humiliation was cultivated – the more times you beat the ball before you put it into the goal, the better. The developers contributed to this behavior, from part to part making dummies out of football players for tricks.

A separate match (with a regular player or against an AI – it does not matter) could be pulled out simply by winding the right stick – the player will do everything himself in a wild dance. And if you master the art of feints, then millions of views on bloodthirsty challenges on YouTube are provided.

But EA decided to cool the dribblers a little – besides, from the point of view of adequate football, there is a product from Konami. For several years in the press releases of each new fifa, the word “realism” has been encountered, and finally the developers have taken a step in this direction.

If the advertising claims are to be believed, EA went to great lengths to make everything beautiful – special equipment, thousands of hours of filming, animation. In fact, it turned out really well – somewhere on the level of PES 2017, but for the new fifa, this is akin to a breakthrough. The defense behaves smarter, the random footballer no longer makes 20 dribbles per match, and it has become more difficult for top players too – feints are now a means, and not the only weapon.

We also worked on the ball – it became heavier and does not behave very predictably. So far, this only applies to passes (it has become much more pleasant to play the wall). The hits are still script-like, but this is fixed with one patch.

Traces from the animations are also visible, the players are now not as predictable as in the previous part – they can take the ball in a very extraordinary way, slip or hit from an unexpected position. It looks fun, but the effect of novelty plays a role here.

In sum, the physics in the new part turned out to be a breakthrough, given the deep bottom, on which it was just a year ago.

EA has pumped up statistics – and that’s really cool

One of the most enjoyable triggers that will hook players for a long time is advanced analytics. Once the developers delighted everyone with the tackle map and pop-up efficiency windows – in them they showed exactly which goal point the player scored – now EA has taken a step further.

The company promised before the release that xG would be introduced into the game. It was a nice expected feature, but in fact it turned out to be the most uninteresting. The expected goals are spelled out in the post-match statistics as a separate line, but this line still needs to be found – it doesn’t catch the eye, and it’s not very interesting, in fact. Is that now it is easier to prove in the company that you lost because you were unlucky.

The main juice is different – EA completely reworked the statistics. Instead of the usual stats that fit into several windows, the user will find a cumbersome and detailed analytical calculation for each component. Here are 20 lines dedicated to shots – types, types, distance, and possession zones, complete information on passes, card of passes, and much more. Now players can write a review with all the proofs even after the most ordinary match – there is even too much information, and this is really cool.

Paradise for a careerist: new content, your own club, it’s more fun to play as a created football player

EA has a long and complex system of relations with the career mode – they released a separate FIFA Manager game, and focused, and scored on him, everything happened. Since last year, there has been a period of warming in these relations again, and now the content in the career mode has also been brought up solidly – those very pleasant triggers.

First, the number of cut scenes has been expanded. The animations of the transfer negotiations were updated, vidos from the locker room were added (in case of defeats in derbies, victories in the championship, etc.), otherwise the stands are animated – so much so that there are even unique performances. Including the players in top form, there was an opportunity to light up at full height on the stretching of the fans – this applies to both the coach’s career and the player’s career. And these are just the animations that are on the surface – and then there are all sorts of press conferences, performances by the coach and players, and, probably, something else.

Another nice innovation – now every sneeze will be accompanied by media. Become the coach of the month? Welcome to the front pages. Brought in a player from the youth team, and he flashed? They are already writing about you. Have 50 appearances for the club? You are a star. And not only in the career menu – as the game progresses, the commentators will remind you of your successes. In short, the immersion in the new fifa is very deep, and how many new chips are still in store, it’s hard to immediately understand.

Another important change will be appreciated by many. What does every careerist come to after his 10th win in a row in the Champions League? Why plow for someone else’s club, if you can create your own! The new fifa has such an opportunity, and you can customize everything – from the name to the stadium. The feature for footsims is not new, but it looks fresh in FIFA and this year.

The career of a football player is also top – all of the above changes apply to it, and most importantly, the opportunity to come on as a substitute. Now you don’t need to skip for two months waiting for that very chance, the coach will smoothly pull you to the base. And there it will be, and if it does, the attention of journalists and a banner on the fan sector are guaranteed.

It is now possible to storm not only the Champions League and the Europa League. For aesthetes, the Conference League has also been brought in, so Tottenham fans will have something to do this weekend.

What else to have fun with? Volta and tradition

If you remember, for the third game in a row EA has been rocking a thrilling mode called Volta – FIFA 22 is no exception. Street soccer on boxes from all over the world, feints, 10: 9, halves of two minutes, style – that’s all.

The mode was hooked on many, especially considering that it is also online, but the new fifa has taken a step further. Added perks, super attacks, new modes within the mode, in short Volta is a separate world that needs to be explored for more than one day. Fans will appreciate it.

The rest of the modes have not changed – however, the classics should remain classics.

Bonus for Ultimate Addicts

Those who like to reach out to the opening of a new lootbox were also given some good news. Firstly, EA could not withstand the pressure of the European authorities (they argued that loot boxes are excitement, and they should be banned), and is losing ground with a creak. Now the assortment of loot boxes with previews – for them the gamer pays only if he is satisfied with the content. It does not apply to everything yet (the surprise pack industry is not so easy to kill), but this is already good news.

Several structural changes have affected the Rivals and the Weekend League. The first has its own Super League – an elite division, which will bring together the best of the best, and from which it will not be possible to fly out during the season. In the second, the tournament changes are more significant, lengthen the season and add motivation to win every match – now it’s not the rating that decides everything.

Well, they brought up new cards, which is already there – now there is even Tsar Alex Mostovoy.

The leap is not for footsim, but for the streak. You can play for a long time

There are enough things in the new fifa that can hold up for a long time. If you are not addicted to the ultimate needle and the annually falling online does not really bother you, then there is good news – you can take this FIFA for two or three years. There are many innovations, and they are unlikely to have time to get bored, especially against the background of the weakening of PES. In the company you can play good old classics, try to ride a Volta, and left alone you can storm the Champions League, watch the atmosphere in the locker room and enjoy the attention of the newspapers. Then you can create your own player, go through a similar path, and later take up your own club – in short, there are enough things to do in the game. Analytical skills can be pumped up by hanging in the post-match statistics.

Of course, without consoles of a new generation, the very nextgen and all the chips associated with it will not be fully appreciated, but at first glance, this nextgen does not really smell. However, even without this, the mini-revolution started by EA was rather successful. The truth is so far only in relation to itself.

FIFA 22 ratings: Messi and Leva are cooler than Krish, Holann out of the top 20

