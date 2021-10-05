Figure skater Medvedeva confessed her love for loneliness :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

The two-time world champion said that she likes to be alone and does not think about the results of her performances

Photo: Fred Lee / Getty Images



Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva told Vogue that she loves to spend time alone.

“I love to be alone. For example, if I had an extra hour in the day, I would spend it keeping my journal, listening to music and dancing in the room, or taking care of myself. But the mood is different, and otherwise I would choose to meet with my best friends, ”said 21-year-old Medvedeva.

The skater told what is the most important thing for her in her career at the moment. “For me now, the most important thing when I go out on the ice <...> is the awareness of myself in the moment. Not to go to a training session or a performance and think about their consequences and results – I just want to enjoy what I do, because I love what I have devoted my life to, ”the athlete added.

Medvedeva is a two-time silver medalist at the 2018 Olympic Games in singles and team competitions. She won the World and European Championships twice – in 2016 and 2017. Medvedeva also won the Russian championships twice (in 2016 and 2017).

In May of this year, she was not included in the Russian national team for the 2021/22 season, which will host the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. Now Medvedev takes part in the Ice Age show on Channel One.