Figure skating Finlandia Trophy schedule, when to watch, students Tutberidze Valieva, Kostornaya, Tuktamysheva, Tarasova Morozov – October 5, 2021

There is less and less time left before the start of the championship series of the Grand Prix, from Thursday to Sunday the center of the world figure is the Finnish Espoo. In each event of the Finlandia Trophy, some of the best athletes on the planet will perform, the presentations of the Olympic programs are reaching the finish line. And it is quite possible that the world records will be updated this week.

For Kamila Valieva The Finnish Challenger is the first international tournament in an adult career. Last season, Tutberidze’s student played on equal terms with the skaters of the national team, often beat them and earned a gorgeous component reputation. In the final of the Russian Cup, according to the second estimate, Kamila even surpassed Alena Kostornaya – let’s see what will happen in Espoo, because Kostornaya also entered the Finlandia Trophy.

Two years ago, the Finnish “Challenger” became the starting point for Alena: here she demonstrated the triple axel for the first time, and in the following months she updated several world records, won the Grand Prix final and the European Championship. After a year at the Plushenko Academy, Alena trains again under the guidance of Tutberidze and has already returned the ultra-si. Most likely, the struggle for victory will unfold precisely between the students of Eteri Georgievna.

Theoretically, the dispute over gold can Elizaveta Tuktamyshevastarting her 11th adult season. At the test skates and in Syzran, Liza demonstrated a gorgeous trixel, while making mistakes on simpler elements. But with a pure box office, the chances of winning are significantly increased.

If in the women’s tournament the podium will be 99.9% Russian, then in the men’s tournament it is almost impossible to predict the final position. Russia will represent Mikhail Kolyada, Evgeny Semenenko and Dmitry AlievTop contenders include Jason Brown, Keegan Messing and Matteo Rizzo. Everyone has a chance to win, so we expect a parade of quads.

The couples will have a joint debut of Vanessa James and Eric Radford: a few months ago, Vanessa changed her sports citizenship, and Eric resumed his career for her. True, Canadians can interfere in the dispute over gold not only by the rolling factor, but also by our couples, because the reigning world champions will come to Espoo Anastasia Mishina / Alexander Gallyamov and two-time European champions Evgeniya Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov…

There will be no Russians in ice dancing – with a difference of a couple of weeks they disappeared from the list of participants Sofia Shevchenko / Igor Eremenko and Alexandra Stepanova / Ivan Bukin… However, the tournament of dancers will not become less interesting: Gabriela Papadakis / Guillaume Sizeron return after a one and a half year pause, and Madison Chock / Evan Bates doing their best to finally step out of the shadow of their Hubbel / Donoghue teammates. The favorites are the French, but the Americans will at least surprise you.

