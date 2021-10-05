Figure skating: new rules for qualifying for the Grand Prix finals hit Russian juniors – why is it unfair

The selection criteria for the final of the prestigious series raise big questions. Our girls will suffer the most from the decision of the organizers.

The desire of officials to develop figure skating somewhere other than Russia is, of course, commendable. It’s just unpleasant when this is done at the expense of our talented girls.

The organizers of the Junior Grand Prix series changed the selection criteria for the final on the fly. And in the end they made it so that two American women were among the finalists. Each of them is significantly weaker than many of the Russian singles who were left out of the tournament in Japan.

It is especially annoying for Sophia Samodelkina, which did not make it to the finals, bypassing the sports principle.





Americans demand to postpone the 2022 Olympics. Will Russian figure skaters be hit hard?

New selection rules hit Russian figure skaters

Usually, the selection for the Grand Prix finals among juniors is the same as for adults. At each stage, athletes earn points, after which the top six in terms of total points in each event qualify for the final. But this season, due to covid restrictions, the system had to be modified. The first two stages of the series took place in France, where Russian skaters were physically unable to get due to the local authorities’ ban on entry from the countries of the “red zone”.

The International Skating Union promised to find a solution in which Russian figure skaters would not be disadvantaged due to the epidemiological and political situation in the world. We had to wait for the publication of the new selection rules almost until the end of the series, and the ISU’s decision could not please the Russian fans. Obviously, the new regulations are aimed at artificially expanding the geography of the finalists. Sports officials deliberately rewrote the rules so that there were as few Russian juniors as possible at the final stage of the competition.

According to the new criteria, the winners of the Grand Prix stages in singles and ice dancing and four in sports pairs will reach the final. In addition, representatives of Japan will receive one special invitation in personal form. Thus, two American women have already got the opportunity to perform at the final stage. Lindsay Thorngren and Isabeau Levitowho won in France in the absence of Russians. The level of their skating, as well as the technical difficulty, cannot be compared with the Russians, but girls from the USA will go to Osaka, and many of their peers from Russia superior in class will not.





A country from the “red zone”. Why Russian figure skaters were left without important competitions

Samodelkina is one head stronger than the Americans, but she will not be in the final

All other stages, except for the French ones, were invariably won by the Russians. Sofia Akatieva won victories in Krasnoyarsk and Gdansk, Veronica Zhilina excelled in Kosice, and Adelia Petrosyan – in Ljubljana. They can be accompanied in the final by Sofia Muravyova or Anastasia Zinina, who will skate at the final stage in Linz. Thus, out of seven finalists, Russia will be represented by a maximum of four, although a number of our juniors could have been selected for Osaka under more fair criteria.

First of all, this concerns Sophia Samodelkina. Pupil Sergey Davydov became the second in Ljubljana and the third in Krasnoyarsk. Theoretically, the American Levito can stand up for our quads: if by some miracle she wins in Linz, then they will get to the final by the best total of points. And Samodelkina, who has 408 points, will have to bypass everyone. True, in any case, damage will be caused to Russian figure skaters: either one of the strongest athletes in the world with several quads, or talented students will be left behind Plushenko Muravyov and Zinina. And this is against the background of the fact that American women who are inferior to Samodelkina at best by more than 30 points will go to Japan. There is another option in which a place for some of the Russians will be vacated due to the possible refusal of Zhilina, but Nika’s injury does not negate the fact that the rules were drawn up unfairly in relation to the Russian national team. They were changed for weak American women, and high-class juniors from Russia were deprived of the Grand Prix finals.





The prize place of the Russian figure skater was given to the American woman. Unpleasant incident at the Grand Prix

American women are destined for the role of statisticians

There is no need to sound the alarm, because foreign skaters will have to be content with the role of statistics in any case. Akatieva and her colleagues from the Russian junior team will shine in Osaka. Another thing is that due to the rules artificially generated on the fly, several Russian super-juniors will be left without the first truly significant international start in their careers. And this is very unpleasant.