Former coach Klitschko is confident that the fight between Joshua and Usyk was negotiated

Sergei Gorodnichev, a former member of the coaching staff of Vladimir Klitschko, expressed the opinion that the fight between Anthony Joshua and Alexander Usik was of a contractual nature.

Anthony Joshua – Alexander Usik

“We all saw what Usyk was capable of and how Joshua did. Unfortunately, I didn’t like the fight in the sense that Joshua did nothing. It feels like we were divorced. We are like clowns, they look at us from above, like in a circus. Apparently, there is some kind of agreement. Let me explain why I think so.

Joshua has a $ 100 million contract with the Arabs for about three fights. Since it’s hard to come to an agreement with Fury, and you need to box, they organized a fight with Usyk, let new blood flow into the heavyweight.

In order for Joshua to close his contract with the Arabs, he needs to close three fights. We look: he loses the first battle, wins the second battle and, perhaps, they can make the third battle. So they took such a story and made us like suckers, ”Gorodnichev said on his YouTube channel.

We will remind, on September 25 in London Usyk defeated Joshua by unanimous decision and won the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles.