Former coach of Vladimir Klitschko Sergei Gorodnichev – on the fight between Alexander Usik and Anthony Joshua: “Contract. We were divorced “

Former coach of Vladimir Klitschko Sergei Gorodnichev said he was confident in the contractual nature of the fight between Alexander Usik and Anthony Joshua.
“We all saw what Usyk was capable of and how Joshua did. Unfortunately, I didn’t like the fight in the sense that Joshua did nothing. It feels like we were divorced. We are like clowns, they look at us from above, like in a circus. Apparently, there is some kind of agreement. Let me explain why I think so.
Joshua has a $ 100 million contract with the Arabs for about three fights. Since it’s hard to come to an agreement with Fury, and you need to box, they organized a fight with Usyk, let new blood flow into the heavyweight.
- Alexander Usik won the title of the combined world champion in WBA Super, WBO, IBF and IBO versions.
- He defeated Briton Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision and remains undefeated in his professional career, winning 19 fights.
