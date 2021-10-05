Formula 1 prepares to switch to biofuels

Formula 1 is preparing to switch to a new fuel derived from renewable sources, it will have to run the next generation engines, which will appear in the championship in five years.

The press service of the World Cup has prepared an easy-to-read video, which popularly talks about the prospects associated with the upcoming transition to biofuels.

Formula 1 aims to be carbon neutral by 2030, so the use of such fuels is one of the important measures aimed at this.

The transition to fuel of the E10 standard, which meets more stringent environmental standards, will begin in 2022, while it will be a kind of “cocktail” consisting of 90% of the usual gasoline and 10% of ethanol. But when power plants of a new generation appear, they should already run on fuel entirely produced from renewable raw materials, and intensive scientific research is already underway in this area. In theory, internal combustion engines will not have to be subjected to any complex alterations.

The essence of the offscreen commentary in the animated video, which appeared today on the official website of the championship and in social networks, is as follows: “Formula 1 has set itself a new goal – to develop the fuel of the future. The global vehicle fleet is expected to reach 1.8 billion vehicles by 2030, with only 8% of that number going to be powered by electricity.

To reduce carbon emissions, different solutions are needed. Formula 1 will pioneer the development and use of synthetic fuels that can be used in vehicles around the world.

100% renewable fuel is a unique scientific development based on the use of organic waste, which will reduce harmful emissions, increase efficiency, while maintaining engine power at the same level.

Formula 1 brings the “green revolution” closer to the scale of the entire planet. This is just the beginning! “