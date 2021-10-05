French runner dies during marathon in Sahara

During the second stage of the six-day marathon in the desert, the athlete became ill with his heart, he could not be saved. This is the third death of a runner in 35 years of competition.

Photo: AP Photo / Mosa’ab Elshamy



The French runner passed away during the second leg of the six-day Marathon des Sables in the Sahara Desert. This was reported on the competition website.

It is noted that the man was about 50 years old, before the start he passed all the medical checks and did not complain about his health after the first stage. During the race, he became ill with his heart, he was immediately helped by two doctors who also participated in the marathon. They called a medical helicopter, the arriving doctors tried to save the runner’s life for 45 minutes, but this was not done.

The organizers decided to leave the identity of the athlete anonymous. In all 35 marathons, this is the third death of an athlete during a race.

The Marathon des Sables is a six-day super marathon with a distance of about 250 km, for a total of about six classic marathon distances (42.195 km). Competitions are held annually in Morocco in the Sahara Desert. The first race took place in 1986. The marathon was founded by Patrick Bauer, who crossed the Sahara in 12 days in 1984.