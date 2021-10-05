From Kate Winslet to Hugh Grant: why celebrities refuse plastic and injections :: Health :: RBC Style

If your career depends on how you look, the issue of injections and plastics sooner or later becomes relevant. Finding out how celebrities who have given up aesthetic surgery, fillers and botox cope with this pressure

We are all influenced by the beauty standards that require us to always look fresh and young. The maximum pressure is exerted on the actors and models. At the same time, plastic surgery and other radical interventions are associated with health risks. [1]… But there are other reasons why the stars refuse plastic.

Kate Winslet

Winslet has consistently opposed plastic surgery [2] (“It’s against my moral code.”) And ten years ago, together with Emma Thompson and Rachel Weisz, she even founded the British League Against Cosmetic Surgery. It seems that this organization did not develop any special activity, but managed to cause conflicting assessments. [3]… But what really evokes unambiguously positive emotions is the honesty with which Winslet shows himself and his heroines.

Recently, the attention of journalists was attracted by the fact that Winslet forbade retouching the posters of “Meir from Easttown” and slimming her heroine during one of the scenes in the series. [4]… True, the actress has long banned the removal of wrinkles and kilograms from her photos, even when it comes to shooting in an advertising campaign for a cosmetic brand. [5]… She explains this by the fact that she feels a responsibility to other women who will look at photographs and will want to get closer to an unrealistic ideal.

How does she keep in shape, giving up photoshop and plastics? To look good, Winslet says, you need to get enough sleep, stay healthy, drink enough water, and reduce your salt and alcohol intake. [6]… Everything, as the WHO teaches.

© Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

Julia Roberts

In an interview with Elle [7] the actress said that our society is too concerned about their appearance and, under pressure from those around them, women do not dare to give themselves the opportunity to find out how they will change over time. Actually, refusing a facelift is already a career risk. [8]… Roberts herself wants her face to reflect emotions so that children can see when she is angry, happy or embarrassed. Well, and most importantly, a face is a reflection of history, and it is better if it is a life story, and not visits to a surgeon. The actress often talks about how she wants to show her children how to take care of themselves and enjoy life at any age. This applies to both physical and mental health. Roberts remembers to use sunscreen [9], thoroughly cleanses and moisturizes the skin, does yoga and tries to get rid of everything unnecessary – both things and thoughts.

© Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

Tina Fay

Botox, especially when injected by very young people, terrifies Faye [10]… Gradually, we get used to the fact that we simply do not see normal, ordinary faces with emotions and wrinkles caused by these emotions. So we forget that, in fact, we all have a choice, and botox is not part of a mandatory program. Faye, who has a scar on her face since childhood, says she doesn’t mind if she gets lasers, but she certainly won’t agree to botox. [11]… “It’s like several layers of shaping underwear. Maybe it suits someone, but not for me. ” Tina Fey tries to eat healthy foods, exercise [12], however, not every day, uses creams with a firming effect [13] and hopes for a return to fashion for hats with ribbons under the chin.

© John Lamparski / Getty Images

Courteney Cox

To begin to appreciate what is, sometimes you have to go the wrong way. Courteney Cox admitted that in her family they always talked a lot about appearance, she was used to associating success and beauty, and working in Hollywood only reinforced this delusion. [14]… When Courtney first heard that she looked great, but that it would be nice to have an injection here, and then inject a filler, she agreed. At first, the changes were not very noticeable, it was soothing and … she injected fillers over and over again. This continued until she received friendly advice not to do this anymore. The look from the side had a sobering effect. The actress realized that she did not notice how these changes in appearance layered, and as a result, she stopped feeling like herself. Fortunately, fillers don’t last forever, they dissolve. Courtney decided not to experiment with them anymore and concentrated on grooming – and it’s not just a cleansing, serum, cream, mask once a week. She goes to a beautician every week, does laser procedures, and takes care of her body. Plus physical activity (Pilates, tennis, running), proper nutrition and attention to your health. Courteney Cox was diagnosed with a mutation in the MTHFR gene, due to which she had to adjust her diet and start taking special medications. As a result, now, according to her, she feels better than in her youth.

© Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Pink

The question of what to do with the external signs of aging is asked by many women. Someone thinks about the prospects, and someone thinks what to do with the changes that have already appeared. In a letter to himself, Pink writes [15]that she sees wrinkles, that her nose has gotten bigger, but every time she thinks about plastic surgery, she remembers the faces of people who have gone through it [16]… They don’t move or express emotion. And she wants her children to see how she is feeling. Therefore, the singer prefers to grow old (sorry for the tautology) the old fashioned way and preferably in a ballet tutu. Maintain the physical fitness you need for concerts [17], proper nutrition helps her [18] and classes with personal trainer Janet Jenkins [19]…

© Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank / Getty Images

Hugh grant

Grant refers to aging as an opportunity to expand his acting range and get rid of roles in romantic comedies. [20]… Of course, this does not mean that you can just relax and do nothing. To prepare for his role as Jeremy Thorpe in The Very English Scandal, he bought a bicycle and rode it around Richmond Park in London for four months to lose weight. And he spent about the same to learn how to dance lindy hop for the role in “Prima Donna”. Both, by the way, are excellent options for physical activity.

© Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Hugh Jackman

Ryan Reynolds once interviews Hugh Jackman and asks: “Are you getting old at all?” And Hugh Jackman says to him: “Not after 2008” [21]… Jackman is really in great physical shape, he trains a lot, shoots a bow, dances, jokes about plastic surgery [22], bakes bread [23], takes care of his health and tells his followers on Instagram why it is so important. Hugh Jackman has had several operations related to basal cell carcinoma (cancer), and he keeps repeating: don’t forget about sunscreen, check moles with a doctor at least once a year. Gold words.

© Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Isabella Rossellini

For 14 years – until 1995 – Isabella was the face of Lancôme, but just before her 43rd birthday, she found out that she was too old for the job. It was explained to her that she could no longer fulfill her dream, and women then, according to representatives of Lancôme, dreamed of youth. Did this motivate Isabella Rossellini to have a facelift or some other plastic surgery? According to her, no [24]… As a child, she was diagnosed with scoliosis, which required surgery, so the mere word “operation” fills her with fear. In addition, Isabella Rossellini lives on a farm, which she herself founded, works with animals (she even studied animal behavior at Hunter College and received a scientific degree), so plastic surgery, botox seem to her to be truly unnatural and contrary to her lifestyle. And by the way, about the way of life. In 2016, when Isabella was 63 years old, Françoise Lehman, CEO of Lancôme International, invited her to become the face of the brand again – the circle closed [25]…