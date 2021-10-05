Futures Analysis: Bulls Found Strong Support

Disclaimer Financial market forecasts are the private opinions of their authors. The current analysis does not constitute a recommendation, trading guide, or investment research. ForkLog and Bybit are not responsible for the results of work that may arise when using this material to make trading decisions.

For most of September, Bitcoin was in a downward trend. However, the bulls defended the $ 40,000 level, and in early October they seized the initiative: Bitcoin and Ethereum rose by almost 13%. At the time of publication, they are trading at $ 50,300 and $ 3450, respectively.

Is the uptrend continuation possible in the current situation? We analyze the price levels of Bitcoin and Ethereum on the Bybit cryptocurrency exchange.

BTCUSD

On October 4, BTCUSD broke through the resistance of $ 48,500, and is now trying to gain a foothold above this level.

Support and resistance levels on the daily BTCUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit) chart. Data: TradingView.

If the first cryptocurrency holds $ 48,500, the likely scenario will be a rise to the downward resistance that formed after reaching an all-time high of $ 64,940 and the September collapse from $ 53,000.

After consolidating above $ 50,000, bitcoin may continue its impulse growth to the next psychological level of $ 60,000. If the test of $ 50,000 fails, the bears will try to seize the initiative and return the price to support in the $ 40,000 zone.

ETHUSD

ETHUSD is also trying to gain a foothold above the support at $ 3350. If it holds this level, we can expect growth towards the downward resistance.

Support and resistance levels on the daily chart ETHUSD Perpetual Contract (Bybit). Data: TradingView.

conclusions

At the beginning of the month, Bitcoin and Ethereum showed a strong upward movement. For the leading cryptocurrency to continue to grow, it needs to gain a foothold above $ 50,000. If this price is abandoned, Bitcoin may show another downward impulse with the potential to break through the $ 40,000 support level.

