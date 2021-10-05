Gary Neville I didn’t like the way Ronaldo left the field in the match against Everton

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville appreciated the behavior of the Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo in the match of the 7th round of the English Premier League with Everton (1: 1). The 36-year-old striker missed the starting lineup and came on as a substitute in the 57th minute.

“I watched the game and saw Ronaldo leave the field. I did not like it. Was Cristiano upset that he didn’t play from the first minutes? Yes. Was Cristiano upset that he failed to score? Yes. Was he disappointed that the team didn’t win? Of course. We all know this, he does not need to prove it again.

Ronaldo left the field muttering something to himself. This begs the question: what did he say? Who irritates him? This can only apply to the coach. Cristiano is smart enough to understand that such actions put pressure on the coach. In the next couple of months, this needs to be dealt with. Cristiano will not always score, and perhaps he cannot play in every match. But if he leaves the field like that, the pressure on Solskjaer will become enormous, ”Sky Sports quotes Neville.

Video review of the match “Manchester United” – “Everton”

